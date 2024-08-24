DC Orders Arrangements To Prevent Dengue
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali directed officers concerned to ensure the best arrangements to prevent dengue after the recent monsoon spell in the district.
Presiding over a meeting on Saturday, he said the threat of dengue had increased after the recent monsoon spell and the best arrangements should be made to prevent it. He said that special task was being given to all departments concerned for launching zero tolerance policy against dengue larvae.
The DC warned officer concerned of stern action over negligence and poor performance during anti-dengue campaign and directed officers to submit performance report of all departments.
He was informed in the meeting that officials of 39 departments had participated in anti-dengue campaigns in the past where the performance of nine departments was below 70 per cent while the performance of 30 other departments was 90pc.
Giving briefing in the meeting, Dr Siraj said that not even a single dengue case had been registered across the district so far and dengue larvae had been identified at a place which was removed by the departments. He said that from August 3 to 23, a total of 164 suspected dengue patients were shifted to the government hospitals where none of them was diagnosed with dengue. He also informed the meeting that an ample quantity of medicines and equipment to treat dengue patients was available in the district.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Zaffar Abbbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Yousaf and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.
