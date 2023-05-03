UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Audit Of Tax Collection, Property Registration, Reprimands Officials On Prevarication

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir Wednesday ordered a detailed audit of property registration, tax collection and reprimanded officials at the e-Khidmat Markaz, registry branch after they were found to be prevaricating when questioned on the relevant record.

During a surprise inspection of e-Khidmat Markaz at the registry branch, Omar Jahangir ordered general assistant revenue Kiran Shahzadi to conduct a detailed audit of records with the registry Diarist and staff and to submit a report within a week.

He said that references would be sent to Anti Corruption Department against officials who would be found to be involved in corruption, says an official release.

DC expressed commitment to recover all taxes after completing a physical audit of the registry branch.

He said that the e-Khidmat centre was meant to offer different services to people under one roof and vowed to devise a system of property registration maintains transparency. Later, DC visited different branches and heard complaints from the people.

