DC Orders Audit To Check Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

DC orders audit to check performance of price control magistrates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that a strict audit would be conducted to check the performance of price control magistrates to bring more improvement in public facilitation.

Presiding over a meeting with officers of the district government here on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilitation for the masses.

He said that price control magistrates played a key role in the implementation of controlled prices and discouraging profiteering and hoarding.

He directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers and hoarders across the district.

He said that strict policy was being implemented to prevent environmental pollution adding that brick kilns causing pollution would be demolished without any discrimination.

He said that the recovery ratio would be improved to make the “Ab Gaon Chamken Gay” project.

The DC maintained that the “Business Facilitation” Centre was being made functional for public facilitation.

He ordered stern action against government employees over absence from election duty.

