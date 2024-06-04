Open Menu

DC Orders Best Arrangements For Sacrificial Animal Sale Points

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DC orders best arrangements for sacrificial animal sale points

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered for best arrangements for buyers and sellers of sacrificial animals at sales points, markets across the district.

Presiding over a meeting here Tuesday, he said that all arrangements including clean drinking water both for people and animals, lights and parking shades should be completed before the sales points are functional.

He took a briefing about the arrangements and said that he would personally visit the sales points. He also directed to enforce the ban on the sale of animals in city limits. The DC warned that negligence in the arrangements would not be tolerated.

