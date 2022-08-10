UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Boundary Wall Around Pond Where 2 Kids Drowned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM

DC orders boundary wall around pond where 2 kids drowned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh has ordered for construction of of a boundary wall around a pond where two children had drowned.

He visited the residences of deceased children, who had accidently fell in a pond near Dijkot on Wednesday and drowned.

The ill-fated two children were residents of Chak No 79-JB, Dijkot. The DC offered condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Later, the DC visited the incident site and ordered for construction of the boundary wall around the pond.

