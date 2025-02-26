DC orders check on prices at Ramzan bazaars

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the district administration and price control magistrates to ensure availability of essential commodities at notified rates during the holy month of Ramzan.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he reviewed the strategies to maintain price stability and facilitate the citizens during the holy month.

He directed to make two model Ramzan Bazaars functional at district headquarter immediately.

He also directed to setup 7 sugar stalls in Faisalabad, 3 stalls in the Tehsils for providing sugar at Rs.

130/- per kilogram (kg) during the whole month of Ramzan.

He activated the price control magistrates with a directive to monitor market prices effectively and take strict action against the profiteers without any discrimination.

He said that district administration was committed to provide maximum relief to the masses by ensuring availability of daily use items in Ramadan Bazaars at lower prices than the open market.

ADC (Revenue) Usman Ghumman and others were also present in the meeting.