Open Menu

DC Orders Check On Prices At Ramzan Bazaars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM

DC orders check on prices at Ramzan bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the district administration and price control magistrates to ensure availability of essential commodities at notified rates during the holy month of Ramzan.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he reviewed the strategies to maintain price stability and facilitate the citizens during the holy month.

He directed to make two model Ramzan Bazaars functional at district headquarter immediately.

He also directed to setup 7 sugar stalls in Faisalabad, 3 stalls in the Tehsils for providing sugar at Rs.

130/- per kilogram (kg) during the whole month of Ramzan.

He activated the price control magistrates with a directive to monitor market prices effectively and take strict action against the profiteers without any discrimination.

He said that district administration was committed to provide maximum relief to the masses by ensuring availability of daily use items in Ramadan Bazaars at lower prices than the open market.

ADC (Revenue) Usman Ghumman and others were also present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustain ..

Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp

11 minutes ago
 DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of ..

DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 2025

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Ch ..

Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan Chi ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mech ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'

26 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Culture and Tourism to re ..

26 minutes ago
HCSTSI, SBP hold seminar focusing on SMEs, financi ..

HCSTSI, SBP hold seminar focusing on SMEs, financing schemes

2 minutes ago
 Govt policies aimed to achieve sustainable, inclus ..

Govt policies aimed to achieve sustainable, inclusive economic growth: Federal M ..

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-Gener ..

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General

56 minutes ago
 Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in l ..

Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people

1 hour ago
 Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicator ..

Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat

1 hour ago
 RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General

RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan