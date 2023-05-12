DC orders checking wheat smuggling at all costs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed the officers of district administration and revenue department to take appropriate steps for controlling wheat smuggling completely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed the officers of district administration and revenue department to take appropriate steps for controlling wheat smuggling completely. Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, he reviewed wheat procurement drive and expressed dismay over lethargy in the purchasing process at Sammundri and Tandlianwala centers.

He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) and District food Controller (DFC) to visit these areas and take strict action against the illegal hoarding of wheat in addition to lethargic and negligent attitude of the wheat procurement staff. �He also directed to improve checking at the posts erected at all entry and exit points of the district for controlling wheat smuggling completely so that 100 percent target of the wheat procurement campaign could be achieved.