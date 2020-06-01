DC orders clean-up drive against stray dogs in Khanewal

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi took serious notice of dog bite incidents and directed officials to eliminate the stray dogs across the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi took serious notice of dog bite incidents and directed officials to eliminate the stray dogs across the district.

According to official sources, the Health Department in collaboration with Local government employees will launch operation clean up.

The officials were instructed to target areas of Bone Crushing Factories, Marriages Halls, Slaughter houses and poultry farms. Earlier, citizens had expressed concerns over rising incidents of canine attacks and demanded of their elimination.