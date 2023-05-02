DC orders cleaning of saline, rain water drains

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Tuesday visited different saline and rainwater drains of the district to view the current condition of the drains

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Tuesday visited different saline and rainwater drains of the district to view the current condition of the drains.

Instructing the concerned officials, DC ordered the cleaning of all saline drains and rainwater disposal drains around the Airport, Railway, Sui Gas and other installations in the wake of a forecast by the meteorological Department regarding ensuing rains so that rainwater disposal could be made easy.

DC said that keeping in view the quantum of previous rainfall, plans shall be formulated in a way that all hurdles shall be removed in rainwater disposal, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that a letter is written to officials of the Department of LBOD for cleaning saline and rainwater drains to remove accumulated water smoothly.

On the occasion, officials of the Municipal Corporation, LBOD and Public Health Department briefed about steps taken for cleaning drains.