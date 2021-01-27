DC orders cleanliness arrangements at minority areas, graveyards

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday took notice of the poor cleanliness of minority community areas and their graveyards and ordered tahsil governments to make proper arrangements to keep these areas clean.

In compliance with the orders, assistant commissioner Khanewal Bakhtiyar Ismaeel visited Christian colony and graveyard at Makhdoompur Pahoraan.

He met with Christian community representatives and issued instructions to town committee officials to make special arrangements for cleanliness of colony, graveyard and repair of damaged graves.

