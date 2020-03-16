DC orders closure of arm licence branch

In pursuance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ban gatherings in the wake of coronavirus, the Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan ordered closure of arms licence branch for all services with immediate effort for two weeks

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) : In pursuance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ban gatherings in the wake of coronavirus, the Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan ordered closure of arms licence branch for all services with immediate effort for two weeks.

A notification issued here said that the KP government has imposed ban on gatherings as preventive measures therefore the DC has ordered closure of arms licence branch.