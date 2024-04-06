Open Menu

DC Orders Complete Check On Transport Fairs On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DC orders complete check on transport fairs on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) In anticipation of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore, Rafia Haider, has issued strict orders to ensure that people traveling to their ancestral homes are not charged excessive fares.

The deputy commissioner directed surprise inspections at bus terminals to enforce compliance. Assistant Commissioners, the Secretary of Regional Transport Authority (RTA), and the District Officer (DO) have been directed to oversee these operations at the bus terminals across the city. The Secretary RTA is tasked with devising a comprehensive checking plan and presenting daily reports on the progress.

DC Rafia Haider emphasized the importance of the presence of inspection teams at city bus stands to prevent overcharging. Transporters have been instructed to clearly display fare charts in visible locations, and strict actions are to be taken against those found overcharging passengers.

Furthermore, Secretary RTA has been advised to ensure teams gather direct feedback from passengers to improve services. The DC reiterated that facilitating passengers is of utmost priority, reflecting the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of travelers during this festive season.

