UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Orders Completing Arrangements For Wheat Procurement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

DC orders completing arrangements for wheat procurement

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir has directed the Agriculture, food and Revenue officers to complete all arrangements for launching wheat procurement campaign 2021 in advance.

She was addressing a meeting at the DC Office here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo, Assistant Commissioner Omar Draz Gondal and Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Jaffar Imran besides officials of Food Department.

The DC said that agriculture and revenue officers must ensure gardavari to achieve real wheat sowing and harvesting targets.

Naila Baqir directed the Revenue officers to go to the field and get accurate statistics of wheat crop in the district.

The meeting was informed that wheat had been cultivated on an area of 513,000 acres in the district this year.

The first gardavari phase has been completed from January 1 to 15, while the second gardavari will be start at the end of March. Thus, the third gardavari report will be prepared in mid-April, while wheat procurement is expected in late April or by the start of May.

The deputy commissioner directed the agencies concerned to remain active till the wheat harvest while the assistant commissioners were directed to complete all arrangements for procurement at the earliest.

Related Topics

Agriculture January March April May All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Pakistan ends Day 3 with lead of 200 runs over Sou ..

37 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

56 minutes ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

56 minutes ago

Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure Wes ..

38 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

38 minutes ago

KP govt receive another Rs 3bln in hydropower prof ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.