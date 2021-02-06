DC orders completing arrangements for wheat procurement

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir has directed the Agriculture, food and Revenue officers to complete all arrangements for launching wheat procurement campaign 2021 in advance.

She was addressing a meeting at the DC Office here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo, Assistant Commissioner Omar Draz Gondal and Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Jaffar Imran besides officials of Food Department.

The DC said that agriculture and revenue officers must ensure gardavari to achieve real wheat sowing and harvesting targets.

Naila Baqir directed the Revenue officers to go to the field and get accurate statistics of wheat crop in the district.

The meeting was informed that wheat had been cultivated on an area of 513,000 acres in the district this year.

The first gardavari phase has been completed from January 1 to 15, while the second gardavari will be start at the end of March. Thus, the third gardavari report will be prepared in mid-April, while wheat procurement is expected in late April or by the start of May.

The deputy commissioner directed the agencies concerned to remain active till the wheat harvest while the assistant commissioners were directed to complete all arrangements for procurement at the earliest.