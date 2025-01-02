Open Menu

DC Orders Completing Canals’ De-silting Swiftly

Published January 02, 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has ordered for completion of annual de-silting irrigation canals on urgent basis.

During a meeting here on Thursday, he reviewed the progress of canal desilting in Faisalabad Canal Division and directed the officials of irrigation department to recheck completed desilting projects to ensure no gaps remain.

He urged to expedite the remaining work and complete it on war-footing to provide relief to the farming community as early as possible.

He highlighted the importance of provision of irrigation water to farmers at tail-ends of the canals and said that effective de-silting would ensure optimal water flow and better agricultural outcomes.

During the meeting, it was reported that desilting work on canals including Jamal Jatti, Millian Distributary and Sarang Wala Distributary has been completed.

The DC reiterated his commitment to prioritizing farmers’ needs and ensuring the availability of water through well-maintained irrigation infrastructure.

