Open Menu

DC Orders Completing Disposal Station By Nov 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 07:17 PM

DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete construction of Gulistan Colony disposal station by November 30, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete construction of Gulistan Colony disposal station by November 30, 2024.

He visited the disposal station on Wednesday and reviewed pace of construction. Director Construction WASA Ali Ahmad briefed the DC about the project and its facilities for the peripheral localities and other areas.

Therefore, the DC directed WASA officers to accelerate the pace of construction and complete it by Nov 30 so that people could be facilitated as early as possible.

Related Topics

Water Nasir Gulistan November Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FB ..

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric

3 minutes ago
 3662 search operations conducted against anti-soci ..

3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year

3 minutes ago
 Improving national economy vital for country’s s ..

Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA

7 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

7 minutes ago
 Mushahid identifies leadership, adaptability as dr ..

Mushahid identifies leadership, adaptability as drivers of China's global succes ..

6 minutes ago
PTA continues crackdown on illegal issuance of SIM ..

PTA continues crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

6 minutes ago
 Ikhtiar Baig elected member of PGA executive board

Ikhtiar Baig elected member of PGA executive board

16 minutes ago
 43rd polio case reported

43rd polio case reported

16 minutes ago
 Cleanliness drive continues in DIKhan

Cleanliness drive continues in DIKhan

16 minutes ago
 SSUET organises Breast Cancer awareness session

SSUET organises Breast Cancer awareness session

16 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations to ensure qu ..

KP Food Authority conducts operations to ensure quality food

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan