DC Orders Completing Disposal Station By Nov 30
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 07:17 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete construction of Gulistan Colony disposal station by November 30, 2024.
He visited the disposal station on Wednesday and reviewed pace of construction. Director Construction WASA Ali Ahmad briefed the DC about the project and its facilities for the peripheral localities and other areas.
Therefore, the DC directed WASA officers to accelerate the pace of construction and complete it by Nov 30 so that people could be facilitated as early as possible.
