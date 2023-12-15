Open Menu

DC Orders Completing Up-gradation Of Allied Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 07:58 PM

DC orders completing up-gradation of Allied Hospital

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered to complete up-gradation of Allied Hospital on war-footing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered to complete up-gradation of Allied Hospital on war-footing.

During his visit to Allied Hospital at night, he inspected the up-gradation work of Surgical Emergency, OPD and new Block of the hospital and said that government was spending huge funds to provide quality and improved health facilities to the people.

He said that up-gradation of Allied Hospital was a mega project. Therefore, it should be completed within stipulated time period, he said and directed the administration and hospital officers to monitor quality of construction material to ensure durability of the project, he added.

Later, the DC also visited the old Sabzi Mandi site where a public park was being building to provide entertainment and recreational facilities to the general public.

He also reviewed the pace of work and directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to expedite efforts for early completion of this project.

He also directed the PHA to use additional human force for completion of tree plantation and other work of the park.

Related Topics

Visit SITE Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

AKDN visits gwadar to explore cultural heritage

AKDN visits gwadar to explore cultural heritage

7 minutes ago
 OPPO Unveils A58 Smartphone, Set to Redefine Mobil ..

OPPO Unveils A58 Smartphone, Set to Redefine Mobile Experience in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 'Angry' Kriechmayr edges super-G at Val Gardena

'Angry' Kriechmayr edges super-G at Val Gardena

1 minute ago
 Delegation of elders calls on KP CM

Delegation of elders calls on KP CM

1 minute ago
 Engineer Amir takes charge as FESCO Chief

Engineer Amir takes charge as FESCO Chief

1 minute ago
 Commissioner reviews anti-smog measures

Commissioner reviews anti-smog measures

1 minute ago
Governor SBP asks banks to enhance farmers' access ..

Governor SBP asks banks to enhance farmers' access to financial services

42 minutes ago
 Gang of fraudsters held

Gang of fraudsters held

39 minutes ago
 Nilofar for enhanced media role in raising awarene ..

Nilofar for enhanced media role in raising awareness on child marriage & gender- ..

39 minutes ago
 Coordination instrumental in reducing smuggling, R ..

Coordination instrumental in reducing smuggling, Rs 107m worth of smuggled goods ..

39 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of cops martyred in Tank police li ..

Funeral prayers of cops martyred in Tank police lines attack offered

39 minutes ago
 PPP says standing firm on demand for polls on Feb ..

PPP says standing firm on demand for polls on Feb 8

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan