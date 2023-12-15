DC orders completing up-gradation of Allied Hospital

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered to complete up-gradation of Allied Hospital on war-footing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered to complete up-gradation of Allied Hospital on war-footing.

During his visit to Allied Hospital at night, he inspected the up-gradation work of Surgical Emergency, OPD and new Block of the hospital and said that government was spending huge funds to provide quality and improved health facilities to the people.

He said that up-gradation of Allied Hospital was a mega project. Therefore, it should be completed within stipulated time period, he said and directed the administration and hospital officers to monitor quality of construction material to ensure durability of the project, he added.

Later, the DC also visited the old Sabzi Mandi site where a public park was being building to provide entertainment and recreational facilities to the general public.

He also reviewed the pace of work and directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to expedite efforts for early completion of this project.

He also directed the PHA to use additional human force for completion of tree plantation and other work of the park.