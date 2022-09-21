UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Comprehensive Crackdown Against Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

DC orders comprehensive crackdown against profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watoo has directed price control magistrates to launch a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers in order to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates.

Presiding over a meeting of the price control committee here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that special teams had been formed under the supervision of assistant commissioners for checking the demand of supply at markets.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure availability of commodities to masses on controlled rates adding that hoarders and profiteers would be dealt with iron hands.

He urged traders to cooperate with district administration to prevent hoarding of commodities.

He said that auction of commodities at markets would be monitored to discourage profiteering.

He said that officially decided rates of commodities would be implemented at any cost and added that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

45 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

1 hour ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.