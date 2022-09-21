DC orders comprehensive crackdown against profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watoo has directed price control magistrates to launch a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers in order to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates.

Presiding over a meeting of the price control committee here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that special teams had been formed under the supervision of assistant commissioners for checking the demand of supply at markets.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure availability of commodities to masses on controlled rates adding that hoarders and profiteers would be dealt with iron hands.

He urged traders to cooperate with district administration to prevent hoarding of commodities.

He said that auction of commodities at markets would be monitored to discourage profiteering.

He said that officially decided rates of commodities would be implemented at any cost and added that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.