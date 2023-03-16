DC orders construction of washrooms, ramps for special persons

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir directed officers concerned to construct separate washrooms and ramps for special persons at all government offices and public places

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir directed officers concerned to construct separate washrooms and ramps for special persons at all government offices and public places.

During his visit to Society for Special Persons offices here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that facilitation and source of income for special persons was the top responsibility of the state.

He said that the district government utilising all possible resources to provide a reasonable source of income to special persons adding that those having certificates of technical education would be offered jobs in government departments.

He said that the social welfare department has been given the task to prepare comprehensive data on special persons.

He also listened to the issues of special persons and directed officers concerned for quick action to resolve the issues.

On this occasion, he also distributed wheelchairs and certificates among the special persons.