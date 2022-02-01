DC orders crackdown against 'Atta Chakis' for overcharging in flour sale

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :In order to ensure supply of flour at fixed rates action has been initiated against hoarders throughout the district on Tuesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, food department officials under supervision of Assistant Commissioners conducted raids on flour Mills and Atta Chakis involved in black marketing for increasing flour prices.

All flour Mills and Atta Chaki owners were warned of strict action if wheat flour would not be sold at government fixed rates.

Earlier, a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro was held on reports of non-sale of flour at government rates, which was attended by Food Department officials Roshan Mangi, Noman Qureshi and Flour Mills Association representatives.

On this occasion, the owners of flour mills were directed to ensure implementation of official price of wheat flour at Rs. 60 per kg.The owners of the flour mills were warned in the meeting that the mills receiving more than Rs. 600 per 10 kg flour bag would be sealed.

Following the meeting, concerned Assistant Commissioners and Food Department officials have started action against flour hoarders.