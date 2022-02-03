UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Crackdown Against Atta Chakis Overcharging Flour Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 07:24 PM

District administration has taken serious notice of sale of wheat flour at higher rate than the fixed by government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :District administration has taken serious notice of sale of wheat flour at higher rate than the fixed by government.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar taking the notice of news items coming in media about sale of wheat flour at higher rates has directed all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtairkar conducted raids on flour Mills and Atta Chakis involved in black marketing of flour prices.

DC directed concerned officials to impose fines on shopkeepers and owners of flour chakki involved in overcharging of flour. He instructed to share reports of action against hoarders with administration whatsapp groups. He said that administration was making all out efforts to provide relief to public. He warned that no shopkeeper would be allowed hoarding of wheat flour and its sale on high rates.

>