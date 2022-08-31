UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Crackdown Against Fake Fertilizer, Pesticides

Published August 31, 2022

DC orders crackdown against fake fertilizer, pesticides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir on Wednesday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the business of fake fertilizer and pesticides across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of the agriculture task force, he said that fake fertilizers and pesticides were causing loss to farmers by damaging crops. He directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown and ordered to make agriculture task force functional for this purpose.

He asked officers to organize a special awareness campaign for farmers to prevent loss.

He ordered officers to start inspection of fertilizer godowns and pesticide factories. He said that FIRs would be registered on water theft. He said that making the distribution system of subsidized agriculture equipment was top priority adding all possible efforts were being made for this purpose. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Ameer Hassan, assistant commissioners and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

