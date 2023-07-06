DC orders crackdown against overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu has directed price control magistrates to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the shopkeepers and petrol pumps involved in overcharging.

Taking notice of the rising complaints regarding shopkeepers and petrol pump owners, the deputy commissioner said that no one would be allowed to sell commodities at high prices. He said that special price control magistrates would visit the markets on a daily basis to redress public complaints regarding overcharging and added a zero-tolerance policy would be followed against violators.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem, presiding over a meeting on Thursday, issued show cause notices to 20 price control magistrates over poor performance and warned them to improve performance to avoid action against them. She said that the provincial government was paying special focus on offering relief to the masses through the implementation of controlled rates of commodities.