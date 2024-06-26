Open Menu

DC Orders Crackdown Against Overloaded Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 06:24 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu on Wednesday directed officers concerned to launch a special crackdown against overloaded vehicles to prevent road mishaps.

Presiding over a meeting of District Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the DC said that comprehensive traffic planning and road-cut management would be ensured to control road accidents. He ordered to form joint working teams of Rescue 1122, City Traffic Police (CTP), Police, National Highways Authority (NHA) and district administration for combined efforts to prevent road mishaps.

Different development schemes of General Bus Stand and other suggestions for improvement were also approved in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC that FIRs would be registered against the citizens found involved in digging roads which could cause mishaps.

He said that maximum facilities for passengers and best cleanliness arrangements at the general bus stand was a top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against overloading and the starting of a load management campaign. He said that weight points would be made operational at all national highways to check load of the vehicles.

He directed Multan Development Authorities to make road cuts and signals at all busy roads of the district to prevent road accidents.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Faizan Riaz Ahmed, Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisaar and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

