DC orders crackdown against smoky vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Samiullah Farooq directed traffic police to launch a comprehensive crackdown against smoky vehicles under the preventive measures to control smog in the district.

Addressing the participants of an awareness walk on Monday, the DC said the environment department and traffic police could play an important role in preventing smog in the district.

He said the environment department was already conducting operations across the district in which smoke emitting kilns and other industrial units were not only being fined but the kilns were also being sealed by the department.

He urged the traffic police department to launch a comprehensive crackdown against smoky vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah said dust and smoke causes smog which affects public health. He said everyone should play his role in controlling environmental pollution and smog.

Officials of traffic police, rescue 1122, representatives of different organizations and a large number of civil society members participated in the awareness walk.