DC orders crackdown against smuggled, prohibited medicines

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir on Saturday directed the drug inspectors to launch a comprehensive crackdown against sale of smuggled and prohibited medicines in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir on Saturday directed the drug inspectors to launch a comprehensive crackdown against sale of smuggled and prohibited medicines in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of District Drugs Control board here, the deputy commissioner said that smuggled and prohibited medicines posing life threat. He said that casualties causing by using such medicines can be controlled through preventiving sale of these medicines. He directed drug inspectors to launch a comprehensive crackdown against medical stores and medicine manufacturing companies involved in supplying these prohibited drugs.

He also ordered stern action against medical stores involved in selling expired medicines and selling injections to drug addicted persons.

During he meeting different punishments were approved against ten medical stores and manufacturing companiesover violations.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Faisal Raza Qaisarani and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.