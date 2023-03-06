DC orders crackdown against unfit vehicles

UrduPoint.com

March 06, 2023

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu on Monday directed the district regional transport authority (RTA) to launch a crackdown against commercial vehicles without fitness certificates.

Presiding over a meeting of RTA at his office, he said unfit commercial vehicles could cause mishaps due to bad conditions.

He directed Secretary RTA Hina Rehman to launch a comprehensive crackdown against vehicles without fitness certificates. He said that a zero tolerance policy must be adopted for this purpose and without fitness certificates vehicles would not be tolerated in toads. He also ordered stern action against transporters using LPG cylinders.

He directed Secretary RTA Hina Rehman to ensure the implementation of fear as per the list of the government. He also sought a plan for bringing improvement in conditions of government bus stands across the district.

