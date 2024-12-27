Open Menu

DC Orders Crackdown On Defaulters For Revenue Recovery

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM

DC orders crackdown on defaulters for revenue recovery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari has tasked the district administration with intensifying efforts to recover outstanding government dues by tightening the noose around major defaulters.

Presiding over a meeting on Friday, he directed revenue officers to actively engage in field operations and form specialized teams to expedite the recovery process.

He asked Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Abu Bakar, to issue notices against defaulters for recovery of agricultural water charges, penalties and property taxes and also directed officers concerned to seal properties of defaulters over non-compliance.

In the next phase, the DC warned, defaulters could face arrests and their assets would be blocked.

Giving briefing on the occasion, the ADCR Muhammad Abu Bakar highlighted that all revenue officers have been assigned surveys within their jurisdictions to identify defaulters. This proactive measure aims to bring those evading government dues within the recovery framework.

Assistant commissioners and tehsildars also provided updates on ongoing recovery efforts during the meeting.

The DC reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to safeguarding public funds and ensuring compliance with revenue collection goals.

Related Topics

Water Muhammad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year ..

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..

57 minutes ago
 PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

3 hours ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

4 hours ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

6 hours ago
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

8 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

10 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

10 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan