DC Orders Crackdown On Defaulters For Revenue Recovery
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari has tasked the district administration with intensifying efforts to recover outstanding government dues by tightening the noose around major defaulters.
Presiding over a meeting on Friday, he directed revenue officers to actively engage in field operations and form specialized teams to expedite the recovery process.
He asked Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Abu Bakar, to issue notices against defaulters for recovery of agricultural water charges, penalties and property taxes and also directed officers concerned to seal properties of defaulters over non-compliance.
In the next phase, the DC warned, defaulters could face arrests and their assets would be blocked.
Giving briefing on the occasion, the ADCR Muhammad Abu Bakar highlighted that all revenue officers have been assigned surveys within their jurisdictions to identify defaulters. This proactive measure aims to bring those evading government dues within the recovery framework.
Assistant commissioners and tehsildars also provided updates on ongoing recovery efforts during the meeting.
The DC reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to safeguarding public funds and ensuring compliance with revenue collection goals.
