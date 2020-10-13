DC orders crackdown on hoarders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the price control magistrates to start a crackdown on hoarders of flour and sugar and strict action against overcharging and profiteering besides sealing shops of the violators.

He was reviewing the prices of sugar and flour in a meeting on Tuesday. Acting Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Faisal Sultan, Dr Zuneera Aftab, District food Controller (DFC) Ali Imran, Aslam Bhalli, Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, Muhammad Shafiq and other traders were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that availability of flour and sugar in the markets and bazaars should be 100 per cent. He said that record of flour supplied from flour mills should also be checked. In this regard, negative trend of unjustified increase in the prices will be discouraged strongly.

He asked traders to cooperate in providing relief to the people and made it clear that hoarding would not be allowed at any cost.