DC orders crackdown on illegal LPG decanting, encroachments in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A high-level meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Bahawalpur, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, focused on eliminating illegal LPG decanting, unauthorised petrol pumps, and traffic violations.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz, senior district officials, and law enforcement representatives, while assistant commissioners from other tehsils joined via video link.

Dr Farooq directed officials to launch a district-wide crackdown on illegal LPG decanting and unauthorised petrol pumps.

He stressed removal of LPG cylinders from rickshaws and ordered the anti-encroachment squad to clear markets and public spaces.

DPO Asad Sarfraz urged traffic police to enforce laws strictly, ensuring smooth traffic flow. He called for legal action against illegal modifications of motorcycles into loader rickshaws, unauthorized parking, speeding, underage driving, and overloading. He also stressed cracking down on smuggled goods and strengthening district-wide traffic enforcement.