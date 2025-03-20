Open Menu

DC Orders Crackdown On Illegal LPG Decanting, Encroachments In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DC orders crackdown on illegal LPG decanting, encroachments in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A high-level meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Bahawalpur, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, focused on eliminating illegal LPG decanting, unauthorised petrol pumps, and traffic violations.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz, senior district officials, and law enforcement representatives, while assistant commissioners from other tehsils joined via video link.

Dr Farooq directed officials to launch a district-wide crackdown on illegal LPG decanting and unauthorised petrol pumps.

He stressed removal of LPG cylinders from rickshaws and ordered the anti-encroachment squad to clear markets and public spaces.

DPO Asad Sarfraz urged traffic police to enforce laws strictly, ensuring smooth traffic flow. He called for legal action against illegal modifications of motorcycles into loader rickshaws, unauthorized parking, speeding, underage driving, and overloading. He also stressed cracking down on smuggled goods and strengthening district-wide traffic enforcement.

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated mo ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration

1 hour ago
 Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to ..

Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago

Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promoti ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..

1 hour ago
 Update: Ministry of Finance announces new minister ..

Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Go ..

UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..

1 hour ago
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Coun ..

Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

5 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

5 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

6 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan