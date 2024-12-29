DC orders crackdown on LPG dealers for overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir Sunday ordered for a crackdown on LPG dealers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Taking strict notice of public complaints regarding overcharging of LPG, he ordered for immediate enforcement of official prices and said that the district officers and price control magistrates should seal the outlets violating price regulations in addition to send their owners and shopkeepers to jail for non-compliance.

He stressed the need to address malpractice of overpricing and ordered for checking LPG illegal decanting to ensure adherence to safety protocols.