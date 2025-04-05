DC Orders Crackdown On Profiteering
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ameera Baidar has directed price control magistrates to take strict action against shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.
Chairing a meeting on Saturday to review the performance of magistrates, she said that ensuring availability of essential commodities at government-approved rates was top priority and that any violations would not be tolerated.
She issued a stern warning to shopkeepers, stating that legal action would be taken against those found guilty of selling goods at inflated prices.
DC Baidar noted that the district ranked fifth in Punjab for price control performance last month. During that period, the magistrates inspected 176,000 shops, identifying 10,906 violations. As a result, 21 profiteers were booked and fines totaling Rs. 609,000 were imposed on 312 shopkeepers.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup
UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025
First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..
FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments
UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians
Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders crackdown on profiteering6 minutes ago
-
DC visits THQ hospital Jalalpur Pirwala6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits HIV screening camps in Taunsa6 minutes ago
-
Salim Saifullah visits Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania Akora6 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Zaman pays tribute to Dr. Nabi Baloch6 minutes ago
-
Seven motorcyclists arrested for one-wheeling16 minutes ago
-
Walk held to create awareness about drugs16 minutes ago
-
Two suspects gunned down in police encounter16 minutes ago
-
City experiences sunny weather16 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated food, imposes Rs. 190,000 fine26 minutes ago
-
Maulana Qasmi welcomes power tariff cut, madrasas registration26 minutes ago
-
Punjab agriculture secretary discussed farm mechanisation with tractor industry officials36 minutes ago