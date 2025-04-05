Open Menu

DC Orders Crackdown On Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ameera Baidar has directed price control magistrates to take strict action against shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Chairing a meeting on Saturday to review the performance of magistrates, she said that ensuring availability of essential commodities at government-approved rates was top priority and that any violations would not be tolerated.

She issued a stern warning to shopkeepers, stating that legal action would be taken against those found guilty of selling goods at inflated prices.

DC Baidar noted that the district ranked fifth in Punjab for price control performance last month. During that period, the magistrates inspected 176,000 shops, identifying 10,906 violations. As a result, 21 profiteers were booked and fines totaling Rs. 609,000 were imposed on 312 shopkeepers.

