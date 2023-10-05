DC orders daily operations to control prices, encroachment, begging

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday directed all the Assistant Commissioners to continue operations to control prices of edible items, encroachment, and begging in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday directed all the Assistant Commissioners to continue operations to control prices of edible items, encroachment, and begging in the city.

The ACs of Islamabad have launched a massive crackdown on price rises, encroachment and professional beggars in their respective areas.

In a series of operations, the ACs conducted inspections at 101 locations regarding price hikes, in which they imposed a fine of Rs. 12,500 on violators and sealed one shop, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum said.

They also arrested 29 professional beggars and transferred them to the police station. Two illegal clinics and three glass cafes were also sealed.

The ACs also carried out operations against encroachments, price gouging and illegal petrol filling agencies and LPG filling stations. They seized more than 7 kg of polythene bags and sealed two shops for violating anti-dengue SOPs.

The crackdown by the Islamabad ACs is a welcome move, as it will help to create a more orderly and livable city for all. It is hoped that the operations will be sustained and the violators will be dealt with strictly.

The crackdown is part of the Deputy Commissioner's efforts to ensure law and order in the city.

The crackdown is also expected to have a positive impact on the tourism industry in Islamabad, as tourists will be more likely to visit a city that is clean, orderly, and safe.