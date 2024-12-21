DC Orders Designating Separate Lanes For Motorcycles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir reviewed implementation of public welfare initiatives and directed to designate separate lanes for motorcycles on big roads.
Chairing a meeting, he issued directions to improve urban infrastructure, traffic management and public services. He stressed the need for separate lanes for motorbikes and said it would help regulate the flow of traffic on important routes. He also directed for renovation and refurbishment of public libraries including painting of the buildings and upgrading furniture.
He said that filtration plants should be operational fully in addition to establishing zebra crossings near schools, colleges and university as it was imperative to ensure safety of pedestrians. He said that outsourced schools would undergo inspections to verify the facilities and strict steps would be taken to eliminate encroachments on a permanent basis.
In this connection, help should also be taken from drone footage captured before and after anti-encroachment operations, he added.
He also directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to pay special attention on public parks and improve grass maintenance, lighting and other facilities. He also proposed installation of artistic models at entry points of the city and stressed the need for regular inspections of health centers and directed to launch a crackdown against illegal LPG decanting, drug abuse and quackery.
He directed for raising public awareness about the Chief Minister’s governance initiatives and said that zero-tolerance policy should be adopted for implementing the measures.
