DC Orders District Officials, Departments To Remain Alert Amid Flood Threat

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo ordered all officers of the district administration and other departments concerned to remain alert due to potential threats of heavy rainfall and floods

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo ordered all officers of the district administration and other departments concerned to remain alert due to potential threats of heavy rainfall and floods.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Ameer Hassan paid visit to the District Emergency Response Center and reviewed the preparedness to deal with the possible flood.

Speaking on the occasion, Ameer Hassan said that the district administration was monitoring the water situation in the Chenab River and reports were being received from the Irrigation Department regularly about the water level.

He said 1.5 lakh cusec of water wave would reach Head Trimmu by Saturday evening and thus, there was a risk of low-level flooding within the limits of Multan district.

The ADCR said the arrangements were completed to deal with any emergency like situation in Multan district while the Rescue 1122 teams were busy in alerting the people in the low-lying areas to move to safer places.

Ameer Hassan said the relief camps were being set up in Qasim Bela and Bili Chowk while vaccination of cattle had been completed by the Livestock Department.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah briefed the ADCR about arrangement made for rescue operation and PDMA District Coordinator Nasir Sultan gave briefing regarding the relief arrangements.

Ameer Hasan also participated in the virtual meeting of the PDMA to know about the preparations and arrangements ahead of the predicted yet another spell of monsoon rains.

