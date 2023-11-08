Open Menu

DC Orders DMA Chief To Improve Performance

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 11:53 PM

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

In a stern review meeting, Islamabad's Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday held the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) to account for its lacklustre performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) In a stern review meeting, Islamabad's Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday held the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) to account for its lacklustre performance.

Director Rai Yasir was directed to improve his office's efficiency and effectiveness, along with other necessary instructions, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The meeting, which was attended by Chief Metropolitan Officer Rana Waqas Anwar and other stakeholders, served as a wake-up call for the DMA.

The Deputy Commissioner's approach sent a clear message that underperformance will not be tolerated.

The DMA's shortcomings were laid bare during the meeting. The deputy commissioner specifically addressed the issue of registering open spaces in Islamabad, highlighting the need for a more streamlined and efficient process.

Related Topics

Islamabad

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

13 minutes ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

13 minutes ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

39 minutes ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

39 minutes ago
 Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

50 minutes ago
 Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research ..

Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research book

49 minutes ago
Source close to Hamas says talks underway for rele ..

Source close to Hamas says talks underway for release of 12 hostages

49 minutes ago
 'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as ..

'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as Dutch eye India win

49 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf laud ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf lauds security forces for Chitral ..

43 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed, four seriously injured in U ..

Two terrorists killed, four seriously injured in Ursoon operation

44 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM stressing righ ..

President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM stressing right of all parties to contest po ..

44 minutes ago
 UN-led Green Climate Fund endorses $200 worth five ..

UN-led Green Climate Fund endorses $200 worth five projects of Pakistan

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan