DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) In a stern review meeting, Islamabad's Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday held the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) to account for its lacklustre performance.

Director Rai Yasir was directed to improve his office's efficiency and effectiveness, along with other necessary instructions, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The meeting, which was attended by Chief Metropolitan Officer Rana Waqas Anwar and other stakeholders, served as a wake-up call for the DMA.

The Deputy Commissioner's approach sent a clear message that underperformance will not be tolerated.

The DMA's shortcomings were laid bare during the meeting. The deputy commissioner specifically addressed the issue of registering open spaces in Islamabad, highlighting the need for a more streamlined and efficient process.