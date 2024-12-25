Open Menu

DC Orders Early Completion Of Jinnah Garden Renovation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir visited Jinnah Garden and ordered for early completion of its renovation and rehabilitation.

He inspected the ongoing beautification and restoration projects at the garden and reviewed various initiatives aimed at enhancing appeal and functionality of the park.

He also examined the construction of new restrooms and directed to upheld cleanliness standards.

He inspected the operation of existing children's play equipment and assessed the progress of installing new swings.

He directed for installation of unique and creative models within the park to increase its charm.

He also walked along the park's tracks and evaluated its overall condition.

He stressed the need to transform it into a true recreational spot for the masses and said that district administration would utilize all available resources to improve public spaces for community enjoyment and recreation.

