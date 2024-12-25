DC Orders Early Completion Of Jinnah Garden Renovation
Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir visited Jinnah Garden and ordered for early completion of its renovation and rehabilitation.
He inspected the ongoing beautification and restoration projects at the garden and reviewed various initiatives aimed at enhancing appeal and functionality of the park.
He also examined the construction of new restrooms and directed to upheld cleanliness standards.
He inspected the operation of existing children's play equipment and assessed the progress of installing new swings.
He directed for installation of unique and creative models within the park to increase its charm.
He also walked along the park's tracks and evaluated its overall condition.
He stressed the need to transform it into a true recreational spot for the masses and said that district administration would utilize all available resources to improve public spaces for community enjoyment and recreation.
Recent Stories
Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders early completion of Jinnah Garden renovation1 minute ago
-
CM Punjab vows to establish peaceful, prosperous, inclusive Punjab11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police celebrate Christmas with christian community11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police strengthen security for 245 Churches11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM lauds bureaucracy for successfully dealing with challenging, complex situations11 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan celebrates 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto met VC SMBBMU in Neodero11 minutes ago
-
Sui gas supply interrupted, affecting various areas of Quetta11 minutes ago
-
One day tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is insufficient: Azma Bokhari11 minutes ago
-
Arora visits Lahore Camp Jail on Christmas Day21 minutes ago
-
SSP Larkana participated Christmas with Christian Community21 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrated at Iqbal Stadium21 minutes ago