DC Orders Early Completion Of RHC Satiana
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has ordered to complete repair, renovation and rehabilitation work of Rural Health Centre (RHC) Satiana on urgent basis.
He visited the RHC Satiana and reviewed the pace of work.
He said that various development projects were initiated in the RHC Satiana to facilitate the ailing humanity of this area at maximum extent.
He directed the Deputy Director Development to accelerate the pace of work and complete it within stipulated period of time so that the people could be provided relief as early as possible.
DD Development Syed Naveed Iqbal briefed the Deputy Commissioner about execution of development schemes while RHC In-charge and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Directive for completing Faisalabad Arts Council projects2 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore13 minutes ago
-
Man killed over old enmity22 minutes ago
-
Tarar rules out any negotiation rumours with PTI23 minutes ago
-
CPB takes notice of minor girl torture23 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana inaugurates 7th Agricultural Population Census32 minutes ago
-
Over 6300 innocent Kashmiris languishing in Indian, IIOJK jails: IFJHR unveils list:32 minutes ago
-
Parachinar fire spreading, but Gandapur sleeping: Azma Bukhari33 minutes ago
-
Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered43 minutes ago
-
Awards for farmers over wheat cultivation43 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 96,500 cusecs water43 minutes ago
-
Digital Safar Program: 1,500 teachers to be trained next week52 minutes ago