DC Orders Early Completion Of RHC Satiana

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has ordered to complete repair, renovation and rehabilitation work of Rural Health Centre (RHC) Satiana on urgent basis.

He visited the RHC Satiana and reviewed the pace of work.

He said that various development projects were initiated in the RHC Satiana to facilitate the ailing humanity of this area at maximum extent.

He directed the Deputy Director Development to accelerate the pace of work and complete it within stipulated period of time so that the people could be provided relief as early as possible.

DD Development Syed Naveed Iqbal briefed the Deputy Commissioner about execution of development schemes while RHC In-charge and others were also present on the occasion.

