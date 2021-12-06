UrduPoint.com

DC orders early redress of people grievances

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joya said that timely redress of grievances received on the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal should be ensured and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joya said that timely redress of grievances received on the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal should be ensured and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all.

He was presiding over a review meeting of the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal in his conference room on Monday.

He took stern notice of the complaints pending for more than 40 days and reprimanded the officers of the concerned departments.

it was informed in the meeting that most of the complaints received on the portal during the last one month in the office of the deputy commissioner have been resolved promptly and 31682 complaints out of 32332 complaints have been resolved of concerned departments while 232 were being processed.

It was further informed that 418 new complaints have also been registered on the portal while 53 complaints have been pending for 21 days and 44 days on which the Deputy Commissioner directed to take strict action and issue show cause notices to the officers of concerned departments.

in the meeting ADCG Bilal Feroz Joyia,CEO health Dr Sohail Asghar,CO MC Khaliqdad,deputy director local government Babir Ranjha and officers of concerned department were also present.

