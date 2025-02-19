Open Menu

DC Orders Enforcement Of 'One-dish Policy'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM

DC orders enforcement of 'One-dish policy'

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk has directed all assistant commissioners to ensure strict implementation of the one-dish policy at wedding functions and private events across the district.

In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the policy aims to alleviate financial pressure on families and encourage simplicity in wedding ceremonies. He warned that legal action, including fines, would be taken against violators, including event organizers, wedding halls, and farmhouses.

The district administration has intensified monitoring measures, assigning assistant commissioners to oversee compliance and ensure adherence to the policy.

Recent Stories

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch ..

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..

34 minutes ago
 PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch ..

PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..

38 minutes ago
 LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

41 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

2 hours ago
 Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

2 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

2 hours ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

3 hours ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

4 hours ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

4 hours ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan