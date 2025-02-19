DC orders enforcement of 'One-dish policy'

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk has directed all assistant commissioners to ensure strict implementation of the one-dish policy at wedding functions and private events across the district.

In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the policy aims to alleviate financial pressure on families and encourage simplicity in wedding ceremonies. He warned that legal action, including fines, would be taken against violators, including event organizers, wedding halls, and farmhouses.

The district administration has intensified monitoring measures, assigning assistant commissioners to oversee compliance and ensure adherence to the policy.