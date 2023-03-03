UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Enquiry Against Former MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Local Deputy Commissioner ordered an enquiry against former MPA, Azahar Abbas Chandia for tempering land's records on a complaint of an aggrieved party.

Earlier, DC and DPO heard complaints from the affected man among other people who came up to record grievances with the authority yesterday night here.

One of the affectees, Rana Amjad told the DC and DPO that the former MPA had established a separate empire to occupy lands in connivance with local Patwaris.

Nonetheless transferring the land pledged to the people after the bargain, the MPA used to force buyers to purchase barren land in violation of the contract, he alleged the former MPA.

The complainant said if the government heard cases of the affectees in an open forum, there would be hundreds of cases coming out to prove forgery committed at hands of Azhar Abbas.

He demanded to hold an open enquiry against the MPA and his sons to unearth embezzlement in land records across the district.

