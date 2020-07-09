UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

DC orders ensuring sale of flour, sugar at fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :A price control magistrates' meeting, held here on Thursday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in the chair, ordered for ensuring implementation of flour and sugar prices in letter and spirit.

The DC said that the Punjab government had fixed the price of 20-kg flour bag at Rs 860.

He ordered for carrying out physical verification of stock at flour mills and submit a report. He also ordered for ensuring availability of abundant quantity of flour in the coming days and implementation of new prices. Overcharging would not be tolerated at all, he warned.

The DC said that the price of sugar had been fixed at Rs 70 per kg.

Assistant commissioners and price control magistrates attended the meeting.

