DC Orders Establishing Child Centre In One Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has given a deadline of one-week for establishing a child development centre at the children's hospital
The children with delayed walking, mental weakness, bone deformities and other conditions will be treated at the center.
He was chairing a meeting for setting up a child development center here Wednesday, attended by Deputy Director Development, Chief Officer District Council, Deputy Director Local Development, and representatives from Municipal Corporation Faisalabad.
The DC directed for making the center state-of-the-art and said that all available resources would be utilized to provide best treatment facilities to children.
Earlier, Medical Superintendent Children hospital Dr Omair Virk briefed the meeting.
