DC Orders Expedite Anti-dengue Activities

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali directed the officers concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

According to a press release issued by the DC office here on Tuesday, the DC said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be conducted in all vulnerable areas ofthe district due to current weather conditions.

The authorities should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive should inspect residential and commercial places besides educating people about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures, he said.

