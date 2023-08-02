DC orders expedite anti-dengue activities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali directed the officers concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

According to a press release issued by the DC's office here on Wednesday, the DC said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be conducted in the district due to current weather conditions.

The authorities should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive should inspect residential and commercial places, he added.

Shoaib Ali said hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns shouldbe checked properly.