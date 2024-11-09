DC Orders Expediting Anti-smog Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Saturday directed the assistant commissioners and heads of environment protection, transport, traffic police and other departments to expedite anti-smog drive on war-footing.
He directed the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and traffic police to take strict action against the vehicles emitting excessive smoke and cause environmental pollution and smog.
He said that the vehicles whose engines are faulty and emitting excessive smoke should not run on the roads until their owners get their engines repaired.
He also directed the environment protection department head and assistant commissioners to regularly inspect mills, factories and brick kilns 24/7 and stop their functioning as long as the factory and kiln owners get zigzag technology installed and assured to avoid from using prohibited material for burning purposes.
He also directed the assistant commissioners and officers of agriculture and environment departments to interact with the farmers and persuade them from preventing burning of crop residues rather the same should be dumped in the fields so that it could increase soil fertility instead of causing environmental pollution and smog.
He also directed the officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company to take action against those who were setting waste material on ablaze. In this connection, cases should also be got registered against the violators after inspecting the areas especially fall near motorways, he added.
He said that Punjab government was committed to overcome the menace of smog and environmental pollution. Therefore, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.
