DC Orders Expediting Dengue Surveillance
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed all departments to immediately accelerate dengue surveillance operations as chance of dengue menace has increased after recent rainfall.
Chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue here on Wednesday, he said that no hotspot should be left uncovered and entire stagnant water must be drained out to eliminate breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes.
He directed Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to enhance field activities and ensure effective sanitation and drainage.
He stressed the need for hard work and coordinated efforts and directed all concerned departments to fulfill their responsibilities with seriousness and urgency.
