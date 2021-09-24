UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Expediting Tender Process Of 134 New Developments

Muhammad Irfan 15 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC orders expediting tender process of 134 new developments

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Friday ordered officials to expedite process of tenders of 134 new development schemes and speed up work on 157 ongoing development schemes under annual development plan for their earliest possible completion.

Presiding over a district development committee meeting here, Sherazi said that schemes must be ready on time pleading that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was expected to formally inaugurate these schemes.

He warned that no laxity would be tolerated on quality of work and material.

DC also ordered speeding up work on 23 other schemes of ADP besides 179 schemes of phase 1 and 2 of community development programme. He also sought early completion of six roads in Khanewal to facilitate residents.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khanewal Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.