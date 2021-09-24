DC orders expediting tender process of 134 new developments

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Friday ordered officials to expedite process of tenders of 134 new development schemes and speed up work on 157 ongoing development schemes under annual development plan for their earliest possible completion.

Presiding over a district development committee meeting here, Sherazi said that schemes must be ready on time pleading that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was expected to formally inaugurate these schemes.

He warned that no laxity would be tolerated on quality of work and material.

DC also ordered speeding up work on 23 other schemes of ADP besides 179 schemes of phase 1 and 2 of community development programme. He also sought early completion of six roads in Khanewal to facilitate residents.