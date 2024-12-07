Open Menu

DC Orders Fast Recovery Of Govt Dues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DC orders fast recovery of govt dues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir directed revenue officials to expedite their efforts and ensure 100 percent recovery of outstanding government dues.

Presiding over a meeting of revenue officers, the DC directed assistant commissioners to assign daily recovery targets to revenue staff and ensure their completion without any delay.

He expressed dismay over slow recovery of Abiyana (water rate) and stressed the need of significant progress by the next review meeting.

He stressed the importance of a focused approach to meet deadlines and deliver results.

He urged revenue officers to ensure all recovery efforts align with the government's directives and timelines. No excuses would be tolerated in achieving the targets of the recovery campaign, he warned.

During meeting, the DC was also briefed about the cultivation targets of wheat crops on government land.

