DC orders fixing of non functional street lights in three days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omer Sher Chattha on Thursday visited different areas of the provincial capital and reviewed functioning of street lights.

According to official sources here, street lights on routes heading towards Gaddafi stadium were also checked.

The street lights were being checked prior to the cricket matches between New Zealand and Pakistan.

There were almost 300,000 street lights in the city and 75 percent of them were in working condition while 25 percent non functional lights would be fixed soon.

DC directed the relevant authority to fix non functional lights within three days.

Omer Sher Chattha said that he would again visit the same routes after three days and added that no compromise would be made in this regard.

All out arrangements were being made prior to the visit of New Zealand team, he added.