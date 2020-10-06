UrduPoint.com
DC Orders Fixing Sewerage Along Multan-Bahawalpur Highway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

DC orders fixing sewerage along Multan-Bahawalpur highway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Tuesday ordered officials to immediately repair a sewerage line running along Multan- Bahawalpur highway to plug chances of mosquito and dengue spread besides road accidents.

Assistant commissioner Multan Sadar Aabgeenay Khan had visited Adda Basti Malook where it was noticed that sewerage water was accumulating on the highway due to the damaged 300 metre long segment of the sewerage line. The situation may cause accidents as heavy traffic operate on the highway and the risk of mosquito and dengue spread was also there, says an official release.

The DC ordered chief officer Tahsil Council Sadar to get the faulty sewerage line repaired immediately.

